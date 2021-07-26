Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €100.30 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €100.30 ($118.00) price target on Puma (ETR:PUM) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

PUM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of Puma in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of Puma in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Nord/LB set a €81.00 ($95.29) price objective on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Puma in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €107.00 ($125.88) price objective on shares of Puma and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €101.24 ($119.10).

PUM stock opened at €105.85 ($124.53) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €96.76. Puma has a 12-month low of €63.30 ($74.47) and a 12-month high of €104.85 ($123.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.50, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $15.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 104.18.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

