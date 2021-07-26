Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Diamondback Energy, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors dropped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 22nd. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $2.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.39. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q2 2023 earnings at $3.04 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on FANG. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $84.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.96.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $78.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.46. Diamondback Energy has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $102.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.73.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.57. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 129.92% and a positive return on equity of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,851,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,724 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 4,287 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 158.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 90,102 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,362,000 after buying an additional 55,282 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,208,281 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $58,481,000 after buying an additional 41,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,698 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $447,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,985 shares in the company, valued at $5,637,157.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,646,258 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

