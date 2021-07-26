Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Murphy Oil Co. Increased by Piper Sandler (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Murphy Oil in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.02). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MUR. Mizuho boosted their target price on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist upped their price target on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Scotiabank raised Murphy Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

MUR opened at $20.72 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 3.20. Murphy Oil has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $25.97.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $379.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.80 million. Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 75.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MUR. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 71,436 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 10,917 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,529 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 10,674 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 65,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 23,418 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,014,386 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,275,000 after acquiring an additional 43,798 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Murphy Oil news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 8,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $203,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,625 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,107.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 10,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total transaction of $194,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,105.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,566 shares of company stock worth $775,162 in the last three months. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

