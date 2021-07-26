Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Increased by Seaport Res Ptn

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Baker Hughes in a report released on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.26. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Baker Hughes’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

BKR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.15.

NYSE:BKR opened at $20.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.68. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $12.13 and a 52 week high of $26.57. The company has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -673.67 and a beta of 1.76.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.06). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the second quarter worth $220,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the second quarter worth $715,000. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 29.5% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 3,103,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,982,000 after buying an additional 706,742 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 32.1% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 93,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after buying an additional 22,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 15.7% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 48,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Electric Co General sold 43,685,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $971,133,622.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 7,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $185,657.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,047.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,712,820 shares of company stock valued at $971,777,780. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.03%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

