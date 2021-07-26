Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Issued By Wedbush

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) – Stock analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report issued on Friday, July 23rd. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.86. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $3.71 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.41 EPS.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 31.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FITB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.73 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.71.

NASDAQ FITB opened at $35.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.56. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $18.95 and a 52-week high of $43.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 51,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 63,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 34,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 79.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 104,044 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $4,247,076.08. Also, President Timothy Spence sold 25,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $1,066,364.95. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 162,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,785,534.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,379 shares of company stock valued at $5,384,955 over the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

