Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Issued By Oppenheimer

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Snap-on in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now expects that the company will earn $3.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.13. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Snap-on’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.53 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $14.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $15.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $16.10 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SNA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Snap-on from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.50.

Snap-on stock opened at $224.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.28. Snap-on has a twelve month low of $138.94 and a twelve month high of $259.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $233.87.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.23 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.30%.

In other news, VP Richard K. Strege sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.79, for a total value of $286,548.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $781,082.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.69, for a total transaction of $489,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at $826,562.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,671 shares of company stock worth $13,429,678 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Snap-on during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Snap-on during the first quarter worth about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Snap-on by 219.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

