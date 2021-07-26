Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NASDAQ:UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for United Airlines in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($2.00). Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for United Airlines’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($10.60) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UAL. Barclays boosted their price target on United Airlines from $44.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. boosted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $47.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64. The company has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.76. United Airlines has a 12-month low of $30.32 and a 12-month high of $63.70.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported ($3.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.17) by $0.26. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 140.25% and a negative net margin of 37.89%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($9.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 270.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UAL. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 9,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 828 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 17,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

