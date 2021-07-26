Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note issued on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now expects that the conglomerate will post earnings of $2.93 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.72. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Carlisle Companies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.74 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.36 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.11 EPS.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carlisle Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.25.

Shares of CSL stock opened at $199.67 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $190.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.25. Carlisle Companies has a 12-month low of $115.54 and a 12-month high of $202.35. The stock has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. Carlisle Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 33.23%.

In other Carlisle Companies news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 12,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.13, for a total value of $2,436,208.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,896,817.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth $82,398,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 865,342 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $146,908,000 after acquiring an additional 229,330 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,624,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $761,086,000 after acquiring an additional 165,004 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter worth $23,976,000. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 345,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $56,904,000 after acquiring an additional 133,320 shares during the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

Further Reading: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.