Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Laredo Petroleum, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Laredo Petroleum in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst H. Chang now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $5.13 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.25. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s Q4 2021 earnings at $5.46 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $15.36 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $7.55 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $6.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $26.88 EPS.

Get Laredo Petroleum alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LPI. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Laredo Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $52.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank cut Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.17.

LPI stock opened at $56.38 on Monday. Laredo Petroleum has a twelve month low of $7.71 and a twelve month high of $99.26. The stock has a market cap of $906.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 4.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.55.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.27). Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 141.78% and a positive return on equity of 124.89%. The company had revenue of $250.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.60 million.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,141 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 140.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. 46.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. It engages in the sale of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company also engages in the integrated oil and natural gas gathering and transportation systems and related facilities; centralized oil storage tanks; natural gas lift, fuel for drilling, and completions activities; centralized compression infrastructure; and water storage, recycling and transportation facilities.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.