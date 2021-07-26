Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Tenet Healthcare Co. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:THC)

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Tenet Healthcare in a report released on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now anticipates that the company will earn $0.98 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.94. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. upped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.60.

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $71.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.25. Tenet Healthcare has a twelve month low of $21.34 and a twelve month high of $73.65.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.52. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 60.15%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THC. Centerbridge Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $108,336,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $75,988,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $51,084,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,136,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,093,000 after purchasing an additional 945,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $45,240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Howard Hacker sold 6,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total transaction of $425,679.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider R. Scott Ramsey sold 8,662 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total value of $554,714.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,197 shares of company stock valued at $1,371,540. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

