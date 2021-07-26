Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. Raised by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:USAP)

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAP) – Research analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the basic materials company will earn ($0.16) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.18). KeyCorp also issued estimates for Universal Stainless & Alloy Products’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.83) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.03). Universal Stainless & Alloy Products had a negative net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 6.17%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

USAP stock opened at $10.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has a twelve month low of $5.12 and a twelve month high of $12.47. The company has a market capitalization of $97.65 million, a PE ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.64.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USAP. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 394.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 94,600 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 193,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 43,025 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 478,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 24,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Minerva Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 483,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 20,663 shares during the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Company Profile

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products in the United States and internationally. Its products include stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and various other alloyed steels. The company offers semi-finished and finished long products in the form of ingots, blooms, billets, and bars; flat rolled products, such as slabs and plates; and customized shapes primarily for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), which are cold rolled from purchased coiled strip, flat bar, or extruded bar.

