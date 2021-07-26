Qtum Price Hits $6.41 on Exchanges (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $631.61 million and approximately $252.58 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for $6.41 or 0.00017277 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded 20% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000124 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 60.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 33.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 56.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000854 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,596,685 coins and its circulating supply is 98,562,882 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Qtum is qtum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

Qtum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

