Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Lowered to “Hold” at Loop Capital

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) was downgraded by Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on QLYS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Qualys from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $100.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.32. Qualys has a 12-month low of $86.65 and a 12-month high of $148.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.81 and a beta of 0.59.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $96.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.17 million. Qualys had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 17.40%. Research analysts predict that Qualys will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,134 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.87, for a total transaction of $698,204.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,844,939.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,410 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total value of $924,532.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 95,367 shares in the company, valued at $9,369,807.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,733 shares of company stock worth $5,120,995. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QLYS. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Qualys by 8,814.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,248 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Qualys by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,371 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Qualys by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

