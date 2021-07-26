Quantum Resistant Ledger Reaches Market Capitalization of $17.49 Million (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 26th. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000605 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded up 44.9% against the US dollar. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market capitalization of $17.49 million and approximately $51,627.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $38,781.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,354.03 or 0.06069921 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $508.32 or 0.01310720 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.44 or 0.00356981 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.99 or 0.00136635 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $231.51 or 0.00596960 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00007533 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.25 or 0.00351334 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.87 or 0.00278145 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 74,498,344 coins. The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org . The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

