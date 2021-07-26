Raydium (RAY) Price Hits $3.06 on Major Exchanges

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded up 7.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. One Raydium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.06 or 0.00007711 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Raydium has traded up 16.9% against the US dollar. Raydium has a market cap of $172.79 million and approximately $8.42 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002522 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00037655 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.58 or 0.00112405 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.75 or 0.00130491 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,547.61 or 0.99726698 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002659 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $321.03 or 0.00809531 BTC.

Raydium Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,506,781 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Buying and Selling Raydium

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

