Raymond James Trims Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Target Price to $63.00

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $66.00 to $63.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banner from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Shares of BANR opened at $52.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.80. Banner has a twelve month low of $30.05 and a twelve month high of $60.42.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.45. Banner had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 10.68%. As a group, research analysts expect that Banner will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is 48.66%.

In other news, VP Peter Conner sold 900 shares of Banner stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $52,308.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,467.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Banner by 5.0% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Banner by 1.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Banner by 131.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Banner by 3.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Banner by 13.7% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

