Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RB) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 7,812.50 ($102.07).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RB shares. reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group set a GBX 8,300 ($108.44) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,800 ($101.91) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th.

Reckitt Benckiser Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 6,356.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

