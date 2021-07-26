Red Rock Resorts (RRR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($1.19). The company had revenue of $352.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.24 million. Red Rock Resorts had a positive return on equity of 13.46% and a negative net margin of 5.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.18) EPS. On average, analysts expect Red Rock Resorts to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RRR stock opened at $40.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of -41.28 and a beta of 2.56. Red Rock Resorts has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $46.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 4.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.28.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RRR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.30.

Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

