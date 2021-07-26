RedFOX Labs (RFOX) Price Down 14.4% This Week

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. One RedFOX Labs coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0391 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. RedFOX Labs has a total market cap of $51.29 million and approximately $645,420.00 worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, RedFOX Labs has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get RedFOX Labs alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.75 or 0.00273243 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.62 or 0.00121896 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $58.61 or 0.00150019 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00007217 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 945.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003172 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About RedFOX Labs

RedFOX Labs is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. The official website for RedFOX Labs is redfoxlabs.io . The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

Buying and Selling RedFOX Labs

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RedFOX Labs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RedFOX Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RedFOX Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RedFOX Labs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.