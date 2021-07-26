Refereum Price Tops $0.0096 on Top Exchanges (RFR)

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 26th. Refereum has a market cap of $48.06 million and approximately $8.05 million worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Refereum has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar. One Refereum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049987 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002831 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00016058 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $331.80 or 0.00861616 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00006118 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.53 or 0.00084474 BTC.

Refereum Profile

Refereum (CRYPTO:RFR) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 coins. Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Refereum is refereum.com . The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . Refereum’s official message board is medium.com/@refereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Refereum is a referal marketing platform for the game industry built on the Ethereum blokchain. Referal marketing is a way to promote products throught a word-of-mouth, and the Refereum Team's is planning to create a decentralized platform dedicated to this type of marketing enabling developers to improve their marketing campaings, influencers to moneize their following, and even a regular gamer be rewarded for sharing links or moving up a gaming level. Refereum token, is an ERC-20 token that will be use to reward the platform users. “

Buying and Selling Refereum

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refereum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Refereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

