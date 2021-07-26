Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Bought by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 588.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 39,348 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $21,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,035,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,436,290,000 after acquiring an additional 728,261 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,077,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $982,831,000 after buying an additional 313,907 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,610,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $759,590,000 after buying an additional 23,271 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 169.8% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,218,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $576,743,000 after buying an additional 767,152 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $506,839,000. Institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.90, for a total value of $43,112,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 987,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,154,588.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.76, for a total transaction of $52,476.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,673 shares in the company, valued at $12,422,643.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,682 shares of company stock worth $46,831,512 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $586.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $441.00 and a 52 week high of $660.00. The stock has a market cap of $62.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $541.71.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 35.43%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $703.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $590.00 to $636.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $654.89.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

