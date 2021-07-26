Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Stock Position Raised by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 23.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,580,912 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,453,893 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.79% of Regions Financial worth $156,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RF. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 1,538.3% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 72.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Shares of RF stock opened at $19.10 on Monday. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $10.44 and a 52-week high of $23.81. The firm has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.00.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.25. Regions Financial had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 9.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.62%.

In related news, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,756. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 88,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $1,857,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 160,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,396,409.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on RF. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.35.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.