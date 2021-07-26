Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) will post earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Relay Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.45) and the lowest is ($0.50). Relay Therapeutics reported earnings of ($6.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.90) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.04) to ($1.62). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.09) to ($1.39). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Relay Therapeutics.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.30 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Relay Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.43.

Shares of Relay Therapeutics stock traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,229. Relay Therapeutics has a one year low of $26.44 and a one year high of $64.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.87.

In other Relay Therapeutics news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 42,242 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $1,425,667.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,032,551.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas Catinazzo sold 22,500 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,342,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,242 shares of company stock worth $2,440,668 over the last three months. 4.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Relay Therapeutics by 20.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,798,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,322,000 after acquiring an additional 641,756 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 7.1% in the first quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,429,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,553,000 after purchasing an additional 228,714 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 37.0% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,931,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,767,000 after purchasing an additional 521,987 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 94.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,505,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,031,000 after purchasing an additional 731,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 6.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,379,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,689,000 after purchasing an additional 88,977 shares in the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

