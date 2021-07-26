Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires New Shares in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP grew its stake in PepsiCo by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo stock opened at $157.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $217.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.95. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $157.79.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.90%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.75.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

