Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Holdings in Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) by 15.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,045 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Celcuity were worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accredited Investors Inc. grew its position in Celcuity by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 29,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Celcuity by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Celcuity by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Celcuity by 154.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 29,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Celcuity in the 1st quarter valued at $612,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.55% of the company’s stock.

CELC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Celcuity from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Celcuity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Celcuity stock opened at $21.30 on Monday. Celcuity Inc. has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $33.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.38 million, a P/E ratio of -22.42 and a beta of 1.49.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Celcuity Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Celcuity

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers cancer sub-types and therapeutic options for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

