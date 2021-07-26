Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) by 63.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Franchise Group were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FRG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 21.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,974,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,310,000 after purchasing an additional 350,656 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 24.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 250,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,033,000 after purchasing an additional 48,863 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 11.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 435,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,730,000 after purchasing an additional 46,005 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 227.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 44,590 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Franchise Group in the first quarter valued at $1,415,000. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRG opened at $34.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -51.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.00. Franchise Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $41.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $621.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.82 million. Franchise Group had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a positive return on equity of 11.75%. Franchise Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Franchise Group, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.94%.

In other news, CEO Brian Randall Kahn acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $36,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,342,788 shares in the company, valued at $48,340,368. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew M. Laurence acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 400,750 shares in the company, valued at $14,427,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,054,000 shares of company stock worth $37,949,280 over the last three months. 30.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FRG. Aegis began coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Franchise Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Franchise Group Company Profile

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

