Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJJ. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $6,617,000. Mattern Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2,266.5% during the first quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,252,000 after buying an additional 96,325 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $700,000. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 85.9% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 208,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,237,000 after buying an additional 96,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 53.4% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 2,857 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $103.73 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.29. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $64.04 and a 52-week high of $111.27.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

