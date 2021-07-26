Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) (TSE:POM) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 304,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLM. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in PolyMet Mining by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 28,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 6,168 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in PolyMet Mining in the 4th quarter worth $309,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PolyMet Mining by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 8,850 shares in the last quarter. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PolyMet Mining alerts:

Shares of PLM opened at $3.28 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.55. The company has a market cap of $330.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.62 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. PolyMet Mining Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $6.45.

PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) (TSE:POM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.

PolyMet Mining Profile

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, explores for and develops natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, and platinum group metal mineralization covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) (TSE:POM).

Receive News & Ratings for PolyMet Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyMet Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.