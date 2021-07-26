Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 3,291,276 Shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) by 99.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,291,276 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 3,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MT opened at $32.12 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.25. The firm has a market cap of $32.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.07. ArcelorMittal has a 52 week low of $10.71 and a 52 week high of $33.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $16.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.09 billion. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.47%.

MT has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on ArcelorMittal from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays began coverage on ArcelorMittal in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.89 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on ArcelorMittal from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ArcelorMittal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.98.

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

