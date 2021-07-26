Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 347,200 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 94.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 245,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,201,000 after acquiring an additional 12,345 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 91,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after acquiring an additional 13,429 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 592,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,632,000 after acquiring an additional 10,096 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $58.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.31, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.56. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $46.48 and a 12-month high of $60.93.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 41.94%. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AZN shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on AstraZeneca from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

