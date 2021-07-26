Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) by 60.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 522,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 800,621 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.53% of Abeona Therapeutics worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABEO. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 7,875 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 657.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 17,197 shares during the last quarter. 31.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock opened at $1.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.58. The firm has a market cap of $129.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.40. Abeona Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $3.79.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts forecast that Abeona Therapeutics Inc will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

ABEO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Abeona Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Abeona Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.80.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

