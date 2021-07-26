Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Stock Holdings Increased by TownSquare Capital LLC

TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $4,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 37.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.7% during the first quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 4,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Republic Services by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Republic Services by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Republic Services by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 57.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services stock opened at $116.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.70. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $84.61 and a one year high of $116.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.50.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Republic Services had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 47.75%.

In other news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 1,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $135,460.08. Also, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 2,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $236,436.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,856 shares of company stock valued at $2,562,565. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Republic Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Republic Services in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.82.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.