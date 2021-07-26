Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Commerce Bancshares, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) – DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report issued on Friday, July 23rd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CBSH. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.20.

Shares of CBSH opened at $71.83 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.01. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.96. Commerce Bancshares has a 1-year low of $50.50 and a 1-year high of $83.06.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $347.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.54 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 39.73% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 5,300 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $411,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 861,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,796,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 36.5% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 26,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,008,000 after buying an additional 7,009 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 312,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,507,000 after purchasing an additional 14,151 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,616,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 120.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 0.9% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 35,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 66.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Featured Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.