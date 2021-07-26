Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for ZTE (ZTCOY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of ZTE (OTCMKTS: ZTCOY) in the last few weeks:

7/23/2021 – ZTE was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $7.50 price target on the stock.

7/21/2021 – ZTE was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/13/2021 – ZTE was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/13/2021 – ZTE was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/10/2021 – ZTE was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $6.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "ZTE Corporation is engaged in providing telecom equipment and networking solutions to telecom operators. The company offers wireless communications systems, wireline switch and access equipment, optical and data communications equipment, mobile phone handsets, data card products, and telecommunications software systems. It also engages in the production of remote control switch systems, multimedia communications systems, and communications transmission systems. The company also provides technical design, development, consultation, and related services for the research, manufacture and production of mobile communications systems equipment, satellite communications, microwave communications equipment, beepers, computer hardware and software, closed-circuit TVs, microwave communications, automated signal control, computer information processing, process monitoring systems, and fire alarm systems. ZTE Corporation is based in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China. "

7/6/2021 – ZTE was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/15/2021 – ZTE was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZTCOY remained flat at $$6.48 during trading on Monday. 7,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,124. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.03. ZTE Co. has a 12 month low of $4.31 and a 12 month high of $6.90. The company has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.98.

ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. ZTE had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that ZTE Co. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.0626 per share. This represents a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. ZTE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

ZTE Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and information technology (IT) solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Government and Corporate Business, and Consumer Business. The company offers wireless products, such as baseband units, AAU series, ultra-broadband radio series, indoor coverage, small cell base station series, and microwave products.

