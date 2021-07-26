Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Kadmon (KDMN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Kadmon (NASDAQ: KDMN) in the last few weeks:
- 7/22/2021 – Kadmon was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Kadmon Holdings Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and delivers transformative therapies for unmet medical needs. The company’s product pipeline includes KD025, KD045 and KD033 which are in clinical satge. Kadmon Holdings Inc. is based in New York. “
- 7/19/2021 – Kadmon had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $8.00 to $9.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/19/2021 – Kadmon had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $9.00 to $10.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/13/2021 – Kadmon was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Kadmon Holdings Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and delivers transformative therapies for unmet medical needs. The company’s product pipeline includes KD025, KD045 and KD033 which are in clinical satge. Kadmon Holdings Inc. is based in New York. “
KDMN traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.11. 58,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,234,732. The stock has a market capitalization of $706.81 million, a P/E ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.91. The company has a current ratio of 11.00, a quick ratio of 11.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $5.73.
Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.72 million. Kadmon had a negative net margin of 5,103.69% and a negative return on equity of 142.70%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kadmon Holdings, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include Belumosudil (KD025), an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2 (ROCK2), which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host, as well as systemic sclerosis, an autoimmune disease characterized by chronic inflammation, fibrosis, and vascular damage; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.
Further Reading: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?
Receive News & Ratings for Kadmon Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadmon Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.