Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Kadmon (KDMN)

7/22/2021 – Kadmon was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Kadmon Holdings Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and delivers transformative therapies for unmet medical needs. The company’s product pipeline includes KD025, KD045 and KD033 which are in clinical satge. Kadmon Holdings Inc. is based in New York. “

7/19/2021 – Kadmon had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $8.00 to $9.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/19/2021 – Kadmon had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $9.00 to $10.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/13/2021 – Kadmon was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Kadmon Holdings Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and delivers transformative therapies for unmet medical needs. The company’s product pipeline includes KD025, KD045 and KD033 which are in clinical satge. Kadmon Holdings Inc. is based in New York. “

KDMN traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.11. 58,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,234,732. The stock has a market capitalization of $706.81 million, a P/E ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.91. The company has a current ratio of 11.00, a quick ratio of 11.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $5.73.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.72 million. Kadmon had a negative net margin of 5,103.69% and a negative return on equity of 142.70%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kadmon Holdings, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Kadmon by 698.2% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 111,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 97,442 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Kadmon by 50.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,785,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927,415 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Kadmon by 83.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,074,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,277 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC grew its holdings in Kadmon by 16.4% during the first quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 4,755,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,497,000 after purchasing an additional 671,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kadmon by 3,453.5% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 869,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 844,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.86% of the company’s stock.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include Belumosudil (KD025), an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2 (ROCK2), which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host, as well as systemic sclerosis, an autoimmune disease characterized by chronic inflammation, fibrosis, and vascular damage; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

