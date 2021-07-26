Reviewing Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) & Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON)

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) and Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Revolve Group alerts:

This table compares Revolve Group and Ozon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revolve Group 12.21% 36.19% 22.20% Ozon N/A N/A N/A

44.9% of Revolve Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.4% of Ozon shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.1% of Revolve Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Revolve Group and Ozon, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Revolve Group 0 5 10 1 2.75 Ozon 0 2 3 0 2.60

Revolve Group presently has a consensus price target of $51.00, indicating a potential downside of 26.22%. Ozon has a consensus price target of $58.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.15%. Given Ozon’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ozon is more favorable than Revolve Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Revolve Group and Ozon’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Revolve Group $580.65 million 8.60 $56.79 million $0.70 98.74 Ozon $1.44 billion 7.58 -$307.24 million ($1.87) -28.68

Revolve Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ozon. Ozon is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Revolve Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Revolve Group beats Ozon on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc. operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands. It also offers various luxury brands. The company was formerly known as Advance Holdings, LLC and changed its name to Revolve Group, Inc. in October 2018. Revolve Group, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cerritos, California.

About Ozon

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts. It also manages an online marketplace platform that enables third-party sellers to offer their products to consumers on its mobile apps, as well as ozon.ru and ozon.travel websites. In addition, the company provides advertising services to vendors and third-party sellers; and airline and railway tickets. Ozon Holdings PLC was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Nicosia, Cyprus.

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.