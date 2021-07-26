Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) by 30.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27,463 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rexnord were worth $2,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RXN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rexnord by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 417,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,489,000 after purchasing an additional 36,349 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Rexnord by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,291,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,984,000 after purchasing an additional 73,698 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Rexnord by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 71,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 4,757 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rexnord by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,525,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,251,000 after purchasing an additional 132,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Rexnord by 611.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Rexnord news, SVP Rodney Jackson sold 125,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.53, for a total transaction of $6,341,919.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 113,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,737,226.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Wehr sold 4,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $199,810.38. Insiders have sold a total of 289,392 shares of company stock valued at $14,548,132 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of RXN opened at $52.78 on Monday. Rexnord Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.10 and a fifty-two week high of $53.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Rexnord had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $568.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Rexnord Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th.

RXN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Rexnord from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rexnord from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Rexnord from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Rexnord from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Rexnord from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.17.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chains, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

