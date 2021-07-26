Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) by 95.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 861,074 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 30,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Freedom Day Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Reynolds Consumer Products in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ REYN opened at $28.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.29. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $35.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.37.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $757.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.70%.

In other news, insider Stephen C. Estes acquired 1,500 shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.26 per share, for a total transaction of $46,890.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,701 shares in the company, valued at $115,693.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

