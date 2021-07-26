RH (NYSE:RH) Shares Sold by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in RH (NYSE:RH) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned 0.05% of RH worth $7,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in RH in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in RH in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in RH in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in RH by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in RH in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RH alerts:

NYSE RH traded down $8.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $676.21. The stock had a trading volume of 5,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,640. The company has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.46, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $661.39. RH has a twelve month low of $277.02 and a twelve month high of $733.05.

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $860.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.74 million. RH had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 12.57%. RH’s revenue was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RH will post 22.62 EPS for the current year.

RH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on RH from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on RH from $510.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on RH from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on RH from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $670.31.

RH Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.