Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Invests $598,000 in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPTS. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,090,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after buying an additional 31,829 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $428,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1,121.2% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 27,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 25,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 110,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares in the last quarter.

SPTS stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.67. The stock had a trading volume of 299,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,616. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $30.35 and a 12-month high of $30.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.66.

