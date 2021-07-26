Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $406,000 Investment in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,377 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 30.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 4.2% in the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 70.3% during the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 11,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 3.9% during the first quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 16,810 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 10.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 34,379 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,126,000 after buying an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.90, for a total transaction of $15,910,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total value of $5,281,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,082,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,325,170 shares of company stock worth $773,598,648 over the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FB traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $370.50. The company had a trading volume of 184,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,665,426. The company has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $226.90 and a one year high of $375.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $337.86.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FB. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Argus raised their target price on Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Facebook from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.83.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.