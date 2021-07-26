Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 33,513 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth about $453,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $340,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1,413.8% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 41,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AT&T news, CFO Pascal Desroches acquired 3,056 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Stankey bought 34,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank raised AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. New Street Research raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Barclays increased their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.29.

T traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $28.06. 170,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,621,617. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.80, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.97. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.41%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 65.41%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

