Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,096 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,000. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.2% of Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 814 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 136 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOG. Raymond James raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,558.32.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $15.99 during trading on Monday, reaching $2,772.31. The company had a trading volume of 15,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,181. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,512.11. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,406.55 and a 12 month high of $2,776.17. The company has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 90.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,403.54, for a total transaction of $3,328,902.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,381,366.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,614.63, for a total value of $7,843,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,549,012.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,312 shares of company stock valued at $166,477,588. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

