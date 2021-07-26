Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.08 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) to announce sales of $22.08 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $22.93 million and the lowest is $21.31 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $16.02 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $159.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $148.50 million to $170.66 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $130.60 million, with estimates ranging from $112.70 million to $143.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Rigel Pharmaceuticals.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.21. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 20.29%. The company had revenue of $81.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.06 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RIGL shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,608,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 257.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,678,755 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650,275 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 334.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,297,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538,392 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,225,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329,590 shares during the period. Finally, Ion Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,405,000. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RIGL stock opened at $4.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $701.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.85 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.14 and a 52 week high of $5.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.08.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

