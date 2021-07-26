Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

A number of brokerages have commented on RIGL. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

NASDAQ:RIGL opened at $4.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $701.08 million, a P/E ratio of -58.85 and a beta of 1.51. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.14 and a twelve month high of $5.50.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.21. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 20.29%. The company had revenue of $81.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.06 million. As a group, analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

