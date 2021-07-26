Rightmove’s (RTMVY) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on Rightmove in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered Rightmove from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Rightmove alerts:

RTMVY traded up $0.00 on Monday, hitting $18.40. The company had a trading volume of 20,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,280. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.70. Rightmove has a 1-year low of $14.44 and a 1-year high of $18.61.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.