Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Acquires 372 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 940,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,897,000 after acquiring an additional 427,058 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $522,993,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 26.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,810,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,134,000 after acquiring an additional 373,636 shares during the period. Rodgers & Associates LTD acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,072,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 195.6% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 328,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,338,000 after acquiring an additional 217,541 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $140.19. The company had a trading volume of 4,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,202. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.78. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.09 and a fifty-two week high of $146.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

