Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Acquires 450 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $10,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lutz Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 399,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,172,000 after purchasing an additional 26,770 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 342,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 310,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,326,000 after acquiring an additional 65,359 shares during the period. KWB Wealth raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 303,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,871,000 after acquiring an additional 116,828 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1,538.0% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 207,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,582,000 after acquiring an additional 194,911 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MDYV traded up $0.66 on Monday, reaching $66.55. 33,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,290. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $41.22 and a one year high of $71.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.24.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

