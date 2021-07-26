Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Has $321,000 Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC decreased its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 31.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,902 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 138,762,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,099,076,000 after buying an additional 8,184,592 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in Altria Group by 720.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,197,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,080,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563,420 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 34.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,834,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,295,000 after buying an additional 2,761,712 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Altria Group by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,779,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 235.6% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,198,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,417 shares during the period. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MO traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.45. The company had a trading volume of 84,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,869,762. The firm has a market cap of $87.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.62. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.83 and a 52-week high of $52.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 215.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

In other Altria Group news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman purchased 2,000 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

