Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Has $53.65 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 994,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 152,515 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 10.2% of Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC owned about 0.61% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $53,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 731.3% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 153.4% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000.

Shares of SCHZ traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.99. 6,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 807,959. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.50. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $53.64 and a one year high of $56.98.

